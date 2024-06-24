Dave Roberts Praised Bottom of Dodgers' Lineup for Stepping up Vs Angels
Since Mookie Betts landed on the injured list with a fractured hand, Shohei Ohtani has stepped up his already incredible production in the Dodgers' lineup. He has proven his ability to lead off.
Saturday night, the bottom-third of the lineup set the table for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Gavin Lux got the scoring started with a third-inning homer, his first since May 7. Cavan Biggio reached on an infield single and Ohtani followed with a thunderous home run, extending the Dodgers' lead to 3-0. Lux, Biggio, and Miguel Rojas combined for six of the team's nine hits and scored five of the seven runs the Dodgers scored in their 7-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.
“To get those guys at the bottom, collectively, then it just makes our offense tough to navigate,” Roberts said. “You just don’t want to be too top-heavy as we have been for a good part of the year.”
Rojas extended the team's undefeated streak to 22-0 whenever he records a hit. On Saturday, he was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a strikeout but it was Lux who stole the spotlight.
“Gavin obviously had a really nice night,” Roberts said. “I think what impressed me the most was he spoiled some tough pitches. … The at-bat [when he homered], he was fighting pitches to earn a pitch that he could drive. The last thing on his mind, I’m sure at that point, was hitting the ball out of the ballpark.
“When you have a good at-bat, you spoil pitches, you put yourself in a good spot -- good things happen. … Tonight is what I know he’s capable of doing.”
The Dodgers' .217 batting average from their 7-9 hitters still ranks near the bottom of the pack in MLB, but it's gradually improved in recent weeks.