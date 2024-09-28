Dave Roberts Provides Massive Update on Dodgers' Freddie Freeman For NLDS
It is almost a guarantee that Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman will be in the Game 1 lineup of the NLDS next Saturday, according to manager Dave Roberts.
The first baseman sustained an ankle injury in the series finale with the San Diego Padres Thursday night. Although the Dodgers clinched the National League West division in the series finales against their rivals, the plethora of injuries to the clubhouse continued.
Freeman's alarming right ankle injury silenced a home crowd at Dodger Stadium. In an attempt to avoid a tag on a play at first, the first baseman rolled his ankle in the process. His departure was deafening.
Kiké Hernández replaced Freeman at the top of the eighth inning. After the game, while the champagne showers ensued in the clubhouse, Freeman was wearing a walking boot and using crutches.
The good news is that the x-rays Freeman had done were negative. It's a positive update in what could be another disastrous situation for the Dodgers.
“It’s swollen,” Freeman told MLB.com’s Juan Toribio. “But they’re pretty optimistic that I should be able to go by Saturday in the playoffs. That’s what I’m banking on. I’ve never rolled an ankle, so I don’t know. It’s pretty large right now.”
The first baseman won't travel with the team to Colorado. While the Dodgers play their final games of the season, Freeman will do everything he can to fully recover.
The Dodgers are optimistic that Freeman will return to the team in full form for the start of the playoffs. However, the team has been optimistic before about other key starters returning from injury and it never came to fruition.
For example, Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow seemed like a guarantee to return to the team. Placing him on the injured list for the second time of the season seemed like a precaution. In the same way, the Dodgers keeping Freeman out for the final series of the season seems like a precaution.
Fans should hope for the best when it comes to Freeman. Glasnow's injury situation only got worse. His elbow tendonitis turned into a season-ending elbow sprain.
Hopefully Freeman's rolled ankle won't turn into anything worse.
Nevertheless, the Dodgers still won the division despite the unprecedented number of injuries. It was the 11th division title in the last 12 years, but this meant something more.
The Dodgers won the division with several starters battling injuries. The question remains: Can the Dodgers continue the uphill battle to the World Series?