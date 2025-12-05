Dodgers Notes: LA Star on Trade Block, Cody Bellinger Free Agency Update, More
The Los Angeles Dodgers have several needs this offseason, and could look to trade veteran outfielder Teoscar Hernandez before the end of the offseason.
"An interesting possibility has surfaced for the two-time defending World Series champion Dodgers: A trade of right fielder Teoscar Hernández," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Patrick Mooney wrote.
They may not need to trade for an outfielder, though, as they've been keeping their eyes on former MVP Cody Bellinger.
MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported the Dodgers are still very much involved with Bellinger, and could look to bring him back to fill the vacancy in their outfield.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
