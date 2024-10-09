Diamondbacks All-Star Has Harsh Words for Dodgers After Padres Win Game 3
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres are in the midst of an intense playoff series. The Dodgers are currently down 2-1 in this best-of-five series in the National League Division Series.
The Dodgers will do their best to muster a win on Wednesday night and force Game 5, which would be played at Dodger Stadium on Friday night. These two teams are at the forefront of the baseball world, and while fans are heavily invested in the series, so are players — including Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star shortstop Geraldo Perdomo.
On Tuesday night, Perdomo didn't mince words when he showed who he was rooting for between these two National League West rivals.
The Diamondbacks shortstop is rooting for the Padres over the Dodgers, and he isn't shy about letting others know about it.
Although the Diamondbacks are also rivals with the Padres, Perdomo's disdain for Los Angeles seems stronger than it is for San Diego. His fellow Dominican Republic native, Fernando Tatis Jr., is dominating in the playoffs thus far, which makes things easier for Perdomo.
Perdomo has had his fair share of success against the Dodgers. The 24-year-old is batting .265 with 18 hits, two home runs, 11 RBIs, and 11 runs scored in the last 25 games, including last year's division series, in which the Diamondbacks swept the Dodgers, 3-0.
The Dodgers and Padres are in the middle of an intense series that has been full of drama. Game 2 was delayed for 12 minutes after rowdy fans threw a baseball and trash towards the direction of San Diego Padres outfielders Jurickson Profar and Fernando Tatis Jr.
Profar had robbed Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts of a home run in the first inning in Game 2, reaching out into the stands above the short left field wall. He trolled the fans by staring at them and then hopping up and down several times before throwing the ball back to the infield.
The drama didn't stop there, as Dodgers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and Padres infielder Manny Machado were chirping at each other in the same game. Also, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts accused Machado of throwing a baseball to the dugout in his direction.
Before their playoff meeting in 2022, the Dodgers dominated the Padres, but the tide seems to have turned since then. On Wednesday night, the Padres have a chance to prove they are the one to beat in the NL West when it matters most.
As for the Dodgers, they will look to stay alive.