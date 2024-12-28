Dodgers All-Star Reliever Wants to Retire in LA
Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen hopes to retire with the team he won two World Series rings with.
In a conversation with Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain, Treinen explained his mindset throughout free agency and why he wants to retire in Dodger blue.
"If I didn't want to finish as a Dodger, I probably wouldn't have signed here this year," Treinen said. "When you win a World Series with a team, and you've had the success that you've had and the care towards my health that they've presented and even like the personal touch towards my family and putting our needs as in the front as possible and as well as running an organization it'd be hard not to come back to a place like this. Some of my most fond memories have been as a Dodger."
Treinen signed a two-year, $22 million contract with the Dodgers on the eve of the Winter Meetings. The Dodgers also signed outfielder Michael Conforto that same day, but made sure to bring back their top reliever of 2024.
In 2024, Treinen posted a 1.93 ERA, a 30.4 percent strikeout rate, 6.0 percent walk rate, and 44.7 percent ground ball rate in 46.2 innings.
After a strong performance throughout the 2024 campaign, Treinen was a top target for several teams this winter. Although there was speculation Treinen could join a new team, the Dodgers locked down Treinen as one of their early signings.
Treinen, 36, dealt with a number of injuries before his bounce back season in 2024. In 2023, the right-hander signed an extension with the Dodgers, but missed the entire season due to a reoccurring shoulder issue. During the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Treinen also dealt with the same shoulder injury.
Treinen didn't make his 2024 debut until May due to a lung contusion from a line drive that hit him during spring training. He didn't quite escape injury in 2024, but certainly had a strong performance after missing a majority of the last three seasons.
More news: MLB Commissioner Speaks Out on Salary Deferrals
In 2023, Treinen signed a one-year, $8 million contract extension with the Dodgers. Since there was no buyout attached to Treinen's $1 million club option for 2024, the Dodgers could've removed him from the payroll because of his injury history. Nevertheless, the Dodgers chose to keep Treinen and he emerged as one baseball's best relievers in 2024.