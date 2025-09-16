Dodgers' Andrew Friedman Addresses Failed Offseason
Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman declined to comment on his offseason signings, which have so far been underwhelming.
The Dodgers made some big moves in the offseason, signing big names such as former Cy young winner Blake Snell and All-Star closer Tanner Scott, as well as other high-profile players such as Kirby Yates and Michael Conforto.
In addition to these signings, they also brought back Blake Treinen and Teoscar Hernandez.
None of these signings have quite lived up to expectations for various reasons, though most of them have struggled with injury since the beginning of the season.
“We’ll wait until after the season,” Friedman said when asked to review his signings. “All we’re focused on is these next few games and October.”
Snell, Scott, Yates, Treinen and Hernandez have all spent time on the injured list, with Snell spending two months out after signing a $182 million contract. He has been solid when he's played, posting just a 2.79 ERA, but has only made nine starts since the beginning of the season.
Scott has been one of the more underwhelming signings, if not the most underwhelming. The southpaw has struggled this season, blowing nine saves and holding an ERA just short of 5.00. His mistakes have been at the forefront of the Dodgers' recent bullpen struggles, as he has a 9.82 ERA in September so far.
Yates has struggled since his strong start to the season, and has seen his ERA balloon to 5.18. He has also made two separate trips to the injured list this season, though has featured 48 times in 2025. Treinen has also struggled with injury, landing on the injured list in April and not returning until July. He has been better than Yates when he's pitched, though his ERA is still his worst since coming to LA.
Hernandez and Conforto are perhaps the biggest disappointments of the bunch, as Conforto has been among the worst players in baseball since the beginning of the season. Hernandez has also struggled, and looks like a shell of his All-Star season in 2024.
Despite the struggles they've had with their additions, the Dodgers are still in first place in the NL West, and look primed to take the division for the fourth straight year. Regardless, they'll hope to see better production from their signings come the postseason, where they will look to defend their World Series title.
