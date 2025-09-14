Dodgers' Max Muncy Provides Update After Concussion Scare
The Dodgers found their way back into the win column Friday night, defeating the San Francisco Giants 13-7 to even the series heading into the final game on Sunday. However, the win did not come without cost, as third baseman Max Muncy was hit by a pitch for the second night in a row.
In the top of the sixth inning, Giants left-hander Matt Gage struck Muncy on the side of his head with a 94.1 sinker. Muncy fell to the ground, clutching his head and stayed down for several moments before getting up. Muncy initially stayed in the game as a baserunner after being checked on by the Dodgers medical staff, however Kiké Hernández replaced him in the bottom of the sixth inning.
More news: Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Wrong Side of MLB History After Start vs. Giants
Muncy was not in the Dodgers lineup for the series finale in San Francisco, but manager Dave Roberts said the 35-year-old's removal from the Saturday's game was a precautionary move.
Muncy's absence from the lineup was part of a preplanned day off.
"As of right now, we're OK. Jaw hurts a little bit, but I did get hit in the face," Muncy told reporters. "But I played enough football grouwing up. Know all the signs I need to be looking for, and I don't have any of those, so it's obviously good. Sucks to get hit again, but that's baseball."
While Muncy is expected to be ready to go come Monday night against the Phillies, Saturday marked the second consecutive night he was hit by a pitch. On Friday night, Muncy was hit on his right wrist in the top of the eighth inning.
The 10-year veteran remained in the game to run but exited in the bottom of the eighth. X-rays on Muncy's wrist came back negative, but Roberts said Muncy felt unsure about being able to throw the ball after sustaining the wrist injury.
More news: Dodgers Continue to Be Mentioned as Favorite to Land Kyle Tucker in Free Agency
Muncy has put together a strong season, holding a .252 batting average, his highest since his first season with the Dodgers in 2018. Additionally, Muncy has 17 home runs and a .864 on-base plus slugging percentage.
Following Sunday's game against the Giants, the Dodgers will play the first of a three-game series against the Phillies Monday night at 7:10 p.m PT.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.