Dodgers Announce Massive Roster Move Involving 5 Players
The Los Angeles announced a major roster move Thursday, reassigning five players to minor league camp.
Catchers Griffin Lockwood-Powell and Chris Okey and infielders Alex Freeland, Austin Gauthier, and Kody Hoese have all been moved, leaving the Dodgers with 52 players remaining in big league camp.
Lockwood-Powell, 27, spent considerable time at first base during spring training while Freddie Freeman was sidelined, batting .235 with two RBIs in 17 at-bats. The South Dakota-native signed with the Dodgers out of Central Michigan as an undrafted free agent in August 2021.
Okey has appeared in nine games in the majors, playing in seven contests for the Cincinnati Reds in 2022 and two for the Los Angeles Angels the year after. A former second-round pick, he joined the Dodgers on a minor league deal ahead of last season.
In 45 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City, he posted a .236/.283/.327 slash line. Across 769 plate appearances in Triple-A, Okey owns a career .242/.306/.363 batting line.
Freeland, 23, is a shortstop who was drafted by the Dodgers in the third round two years ago and had a standout season in 2024, though it wasn't without some challenges.
Starting the year at High-A Great Lakes, Freeland finished with 39 games at Triple-A Oklahoma City after spending the majority of his time at Double-A Tulsa. He posted a .260/.387/.442 line, hitting 18 home runs and stealing 31 bases across 136 games.
Gauthier, 25, appeared in 106 games for the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate in 2024, posting a .247 average with a .685 OPS and 22 extra-base hits. Although he played just four games at third base, totaling 33 innings, he has accumulated 376.1 innings at the position since being drafted by the Dodgers, committing only nine errors.
Hoese, the Dodgers' first-round pick (25th overall) in the 2019 Draft, has had difficulty finding consistency in the minors. He batted .250 with a .668 OPS in 20 at-bats.
