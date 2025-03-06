Former Dodgers Top Prospect Flameout Signs With Red Sox

Reliever José De León has agreed to a minor league deal with the Red Sox, per @francysromeroFR.



Last spent time in the big leagues in 2023 with the Twins. 4.67 ERA/3.83 FIP in 17.2 IP. 8.8 K/9 and 2.6 BB/9.



Signed a MiLB deal with the Red Sox in 2021.



pic.twitter.com/1hizhEDE71