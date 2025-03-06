Former Dodgers Top Prospect Flameout Signs With Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have agreed to terms on a minor league deal with a former Los Angeles Dodgers top prospect.
Jose De León was once the third-ranked prospect in the Dodgers organization before flaming out.
De León himself first hinted at the news on Tuesday, sharing a video on Instagram with the caption "Where to?" while wearing a Red Sox cap. Romero later confirmed on X that De León had reached a minor league deal with Boston.
The right-hander missed the entire 2024 season due to Tommy John surgery. He was just five years removed from his first Tommy John procedure.
During his recovery, De León returned to the mound in November, pitching for Criollos de Caguas in the Puerto Rican Winter League. He logged a 1.32 ERA while striking out 15 batters and allowing 12 hits.
Injuries have kept De León from establishing a steady role in the majors. Over parts of six seasons, he has yet to log 20 big-league innings in a single year, splitting time across four different teams. His most recent appearance was with the Minnesota Twins two years ago, where he allowed 10 runs (nine earned) over 17.1 innings, striking out 17 while walking five.
During the 2023-24 offseason, he was outrighted from Minnesota’s 40-man roster and spent last year as a free agent before making his comeback in winter ball in Puerto Rico.
His performance there impressed Boston’s evaluators enough to earn him another shot in affiliated baseball. He is expected to start the season with Triple-A Worcester.
De León has posted solid numbers at the Triple-A level, carrying a 3.44 ERA over 199 innings across six seasons.
De León was drafted by the Dodgers in the 24th round of the 2013 MLB Draft and made his major league debut with Los Angeles in 2016. Over parts of six MLB seasons, he has struggled to find consistent playing time. Across 65.1 career innings, he holds a 7.44 ERA.
De León was traded from the Dodgers to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2017 for infielder Logan Forsythe.
