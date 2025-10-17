Dodgers' Blake Snell Claps Back at False Narrative Surrounding Him
Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell is putting any narratives about him being a "wild pitcher" to rest this postseason.
Snell has had a reputation for struggling with his command due to the high velocity of his pitches, and his 13.3 percent walk rate in 2023 led the major leagues. However, despite walking batters at a high rate, Snell is a two-time Cy Young winner — including in the very year that he walked the most batters in baseball in 2023.
This season, Snell has improved his control, walking fewer batters per inning in the regular season while proving to be one of the most dominant pitchers in the postseason.
"I've always been a pitcher that could locate," Snell told reporters after the Dodgers' Game 1 win over the Brewers. "I've just been labeled a wild pitcher. But I've never felt that's ever been true. But like my last three years have been pretty consistent. And I could throw the ball, do what I want with the ball.
"But the narrative's always been he's a wild pitcher, he walks a lot of guys. I laugh at it because I know it's not true. I know that because I'm the one throwing the ball."
Through three starts, Snell has allowed just two earned runs across 21 innings, good for a 0.86 postseason ERA. All three of his starts have been wins, including an eight-inning outing against the Brewers in which the 32-year-old was confident he could have pitched a complete game.
"This is as good as I can remember in the postseason against a very gritty team," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said on Snell's outing against the Brewers. "Puts the ball in play. The change-up was the pitch of the night. His command was great. And you're not going to see too many performances like that, certainly in the postseason. This was pretty special."
Snell will have at least one more opportunity to show his stuff this postseason, as he will either start a Game 6 or 7 against Milwaukee if needed or will be a likely Game 1 or 2 starter in the World Series.
