Dodgers Manager Reveals Concern Level With Roki Sasaki After Velocity Drop
The Los Angeles Dodgers hold a dominant 2-0 lead in the National League Championship Series, but the first two games could have easily been split with the Milwaukee Brewers after rookie reliever Roki Sasaki entered in the bottom of the ninth inning in Game 1.
Up until that point, Sasaki had been brilliant for the defending champions, answering the call to transition to the bullpen after a shoulder injury sidelined him for over four months. Up until the NLCS, Sasaki had yet to allow an earned run in his brief career in relief.
Not only did Sasaki give up two walks, a 108.9 mph double, and an earned run on Monday, but his average fastball velocity was down 1.5 mph from his previous outing.
When manager Dave Roberts was asked if he was concerned, he was quick to shut down any notion of it, knowing the rooke right-hander will answer the call once again if need be.
"No, no concerns," Roberts said. "Training staff, coaches, everyone feels good, so he's full go. If his number is called tomorrow night, he'll be ready."
The skipper also shared some optimism regarding the drop in velocity. After all, Sasaki increased his average fastball 4.2 mph in between starts during his minor league assignment last month, eventually leading to the decision to put him in the bullpen.
"I do think that there was a slight downtick, but that could tick up tomorrow," Roberts said. "I think he's healthy, he feels good, and we're in the postseason, so you've got to be ready when called upon.
"All hands on deck. We're trying to win a championship. If he's the best option, he's going to pitch."
Sasaki has pitched six total innings for the Dodgers this postseason, striking out five and walking two. His ERA is still great — sitting at 1.50 — but as the level of trust around the bullpen shrinks, Sasaki is going to need a bounce-back game as October soldiers on.
For someone who started the season with a 4.72 ERA across eight starts, Sasaki has shown he can still be the pitcher that sent the baseball world into a frenzy this past offseason.
Barring another complete game masterpiece from a starting pitcher, Sasaki will likely get another chance to prove himself in relief in either Game 3 or 4.
