Dodgers: Blake Treinen Ranked the Fourth Best Reliever in Baseball

In 2021, the Dodgers' bullpen was very successful. Last season, the group ranked second in MLB in team ERA. In 2021, Blake Treinen, a hard-throwing righty, was a key reason for the LA bullpen's dominance.

Baseball experts have noticed. Buster Olney of ESPN ranked Treinen as the fourth-best reliever in all of baseball.

“With his hard-veering sinker and nasty slider, Treinen keeps the ball off the barrel of the bat. No relief pitcher generated a higher rate of soft contact last season than the right-hander.”

Treinen ranked eighth in strikeout rate (29.7%) and sixth in ground-ball rate (52.6%). Treinen also had the fourth-lowest hard-hit percentage (24.3%) of relievers who pitched at least 70 innings according to FanGraphs.

Treinen's numbers in those categories laid the groundwork for a fantastic 2021 season. In 72 outings, he had a 1.99 ERA and 0.98 WHIP. By far, his best season since 2018.

The Dodgers re-signed Treinen to a three-year, $24M contract with a club option for 2023 last January.

Treinen represents yet another calculated gamble by the Dodgers that paid off. The Oakland A's released the 33-year-old after a dismal 2019 season. In 2018, Treinen was an All-Star and legitimate Cy Young candidate.

His 2018 stats were quite impressive.

Blake Treinen 2018 Stats

ERA: 0.78 (1st among RP with min. 70 IP)

WHIP: 0.83 (3rd)

K%: 31.7% (7th)

BB%: 6.7% (7th)

SV: 38 (2nd)

2019 was a disaster for Treinen. His ERA (4.91) and WHIP (1.61) sky-rocketed. He did not record a save after June 17th. Treinen also struggled with his control (5.68 BB/9) before ending the season on the IL due to a back injury.

The A's parted ways with their former shutdown stopper after his poor season.

The Dodgers saw an opportunity to add a potential high-quality bullpen, and they took it.

Treinen will continue to be an important arm for the Dodgers this coming season.

According to Olney, he's up there with the best of the best.