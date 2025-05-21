Dodgers Broadcaster Joe Davis Wins Prestigious Award
Dodgers fans know Joe Davis as the primary play-by-play broadcaster on the team's regional sports network, SportsNet LA.
Davis, of course, is a national name as well. Last year he worked as Fox's lead play-by-play voice for the National League Championship Series, the World Series, and the All-Star Game.
Tuesday, Davis won his first Sports Emmy award for "Outstanding Personality/Play-by-Play" for his national work with Fox Sports and FS1.
Ian Eagle, Noah Eagle, Mike Tirico and Mike Breen were also nominated. Davis is the only baseball play-by-play voice among them.
Davis was named the lead voice for Major League Baseball on Fox, replacing Joe Buck, in 2022. He has been calling play-by-play on Fox Sports’ national coverage of pro and college football, Major League Baseball and college basketball since 2014.
Davis is entering his 10th season as a member of the Dodgers' broadcast team on SportsNet LA and his ninth season as the lead play-by-play voice for the team.
Davis attended Beloit (Wisc.) College, where he was a four-year letter winner and two-time captain of the school’s football team, as well as earning a bachelor’s degree in communications with a minor in journalism.
During the football offseasons, Davis assumed play-by-play duties for the school’s athletic department, announcing baseball and men’s and women’s basketball games on local radio and television and served as the voice of Buccaneer spring sports for his final three years on campus before graduating in 2010.
Prior to his senior year of college, Davis secured a summer job with the Schaumburg Flyers baseball team of the independent Northern League, serving as the team’s play-by-play voice and media relations director.
Davis then moved on to the Montgomery (Ala.) Biscuits, the Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, and was named Southern League Broadcaster of the Year in 2012. While in Montgomery, Davis also worked for the Baylor Independent Sports Properties Network and Comcast Sports Southeast, where he called play-by-play for college football, basketball and baseball.
In July 2012, Davis made the jump to national television at the age of 24, joining ESPN as an announcer for college baseball, basketball, football, hockey and softball and also appeared in spot duty for Major League Baseball on ESPN radio.
Since the Sports Emmys ceremony is held in New York, Stephen Nelson has filled in for Davis on play-by-play for two days this week on SportsNet LA.
