Dodgers Compared to All-Time Great Yankees Team
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been rolling through the postseason thus far, and recently collected some incredible praise from the crew at MLB Network.
Analyst Dan Plesac touched on the mix of power bats as well as team baseball being played, giving LA the opportunity of being remembered in the same regard as the great Joe Torre teams during his tenure with the New York Yankees.
Torre is a Hall of Fame manager who has earned four World Series titles, six American League pennants, and a pair of Manager of the Year awards over the course of his illustrious career. He has managed the New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, Yankees, and even the Dodgers from 2008-10.
The bulk of his success came during the aforementioned tenure with the Yankees, which is where Plesac sees the Dodgers' current trajectory.
From 1996 until 2007, Torre was the skipper for the Yankees. During his first season, the Yankees won the World Series. After losing in the ALDS the following season, the Yankees would display a level of dominance not seen to this extent in the professional sports world.
The Yankees won 114 games in 1998, still the highest total in franchise history and in Torre's career, and would drop just two games that October on their way to sweeping the San Diego Padres in the World Series.
New York won the next two World Series titles, losing just one Fall Classic game in that three-year span, and clinched the 2001 AL pennant as well. They would lose in Game 7 of the World Series to the Arizona Diamondbacks in brutal walk-off fashion.
The way the Dodgers stack up to such a historic Yankees era is quite a task, but LA can make a case given the last 10 years of manager Dave Roberts' time with the team.
Since 2017, the Dodgers have four NL pennants and a pair of World Series rings, but a third Commissioner's Trophy would have to be won to start the conversation. In terms of regular season success, Roberts' winning percentage with the Dodgers is .621 during his decade-long stint in Los Angeles so far, as Torre notched a .605 regular season total in 12 years with the Bronx Bombers.
Latest Dodgers News
