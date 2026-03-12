Will Smith Can Breathe Sigh of Relief After MLB Clarifies World Series Play at Home Plate

The Los Angeles Dodgers outlasting the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the World Series came with multiple turning points that prevented a walk-off loss.

One such instance occurred in the ninth inning with Isiah Kiner-Falefa representing the winning run at third base. What many have believed since that fateful November night at Rogers Centre was the Dodgers essentially were a Will Smith toenail away from losing in devastating fashion.

In reality, MLB has clarified that the force out was made before Smith's right foot raised up and touched home plate. According to Ben Walker of the Associated Press, MLB explained Smith's right foot was down when the ball first arrived in his catcher's mitt.

“After reviewing all relevant angles, the replay official definitively determined the catcher’s foot was touching the plate when the ball contacted the interior of his mitt,” read the official report by MLB, which recently provided it to The Associated Press.

Kiner-Falefa took the brunt of criticism not just because he got thrown out at home plate despite Miguel Rojas losing his footing at second base, but also for what many perceived was too conservative of a lead off third base as the winning run.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider came to the defense of Kiner-Falefa during MLB's Winter Meetings in Orlando, Fla., and the veteran infielder further clarified that his lead was in line with how the team approached such situations.

Kiner-Falefa nevertheless acknowledged it's a moment he won't ever recover from but is looking forward to trying to reach the World Series with the Boston Red Sox. Chris Bassitt, who also left the Blue Jays in free agency this past offseason, shared a similar sentiment.

Will Smith was scared of World Series replay

Smith of course was asked about the dramatic play while he was on a media tour following the Dodgers' World Series win. Smith admitted that watching a replay was not something he could bring himself to out of fear that it would be overturned in alternate universe.

But with MLB's definitive ruling on one of the biggest moments in World Series history, Smith can rest easy in knowing the Dodgers made the out by feet, rather than inches.

They also benefitted from Andy Pages making an impressive catch in extra innings after entering as a defensive replacement, and it all set the stage for Smith to hit the game-winning home run.