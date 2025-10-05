Dodgers Named Potential Candidate for Alex Bregman in Free Agency
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand named the Los Angeles Dodgers as a potential landing spot for All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman.
The Dodgers' current first option at third base is Max Muncy, who has a $10 million option for 2026 and will be an unrestricted free agent after that. Muncy will be 35 at the start of next season, so the Dodgers could opt for a slightly younger option in Bregman, though he's still 31.
"The Blue Jays were rumored to have interest in Bregman last winter, but Toronto never actually engaged with Boras on the matter. Could that change this winter?" wrote Feinsand. "Depending on how the postseason plays out, the Jays -- who have more than $55 million coming off the books -- could revisit Bregman. The Dodgers have a $10 million club option on Max Muncy and could be on the hunt for a new third baseman, as could the Mariners, who acquired impending free agent Eugenio Suárez this summer."
Bregman signed with the Red Sox ahead of the 2025 season, and had an extremely productive season with Boston despite suffering a quad strain early in the season. The third baseman batted .273 with 18 homers this season, and his .821 OPS was the most among Red Sox with at least 100 games played.
The third baseman has the ability to opt out of the final two seasons and $80 million of his contract if he chooses, and Ferinsand reported it is almost certain he will do so.
Should the Dodgers Sign Bregman?
After the season he had, Bregman will certainly fetch a high price during the winter. The Dodgers have shown they aren't afraid to fork over large sums of cash for great players, however they also already have Muncy, and at a premium price.
He had a great season with the Dodgers this season, posting a .846 OPS through 100 games played. He struggled with his health towards the latter end of the season, however was perhaps the Dodgers' best offensive player during May and June.
The Dodgers also have Alex Freeland in their farm system, and he could also slot in if Muncy's health trends downwards again in 2026. Freeland had a brief stay with the Dodgers this season, playing 29 games for the Dodgers while they struggled with injuries among their infielders. The 24-year-old had a .602 OPS with two home runs, both of which came in crucial games against the San Diego Padres in August.
While Bregman is an intriguing possibility for the Dodgers, they'll have more dire needs to address in the offseason, such as their struggles in left field and in the bullpen.
