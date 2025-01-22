Dodgers Could Be Nearing Another Big Trade Ahead of Major Signings
The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially signed Roki Sasaki.
This means a lot for the future of the Dodgers, but as of right now, the 40-man roster is at capacity and in need of making some moves to clear two more roster spots.
The signings of Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates are going to be huge for L.A.'s bullpen, but to make room for them on the 40-man roster, veteran reliever Ryan Brasier is a name making his rounds in trade rumors.
Brasier is owned $4.5 million this year and would not only save some cash for the big-spending Dodgers, but perfectly open up another spot on the team. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Brasier being a potential trade candidate on Wednesday.
This story will be updated...
