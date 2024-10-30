Dodgers Could Make Run at 4 Top Starting Pitchers in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the middle of their quest for a World Series title. However, that doesn't mean we can't talk about the offseason already.
The Dodgers were last year's offseason winners, and they hope to repeat that success this winter. It won't be easy, as many teams will be gunning for them, but the Dodgers have the funds to be even better than what we saw from them this past season.
L.A. has a ton of money to spend this winter, and thanks to their superstar Shohei Ohtani deferring his salary, the Dodgers could be primed for another big winter.
The Dodgers are looking to stay aggressive and build a dynasty, so much so that they will reportedly have their eye on these four pitchers once free agency begins.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Dodgers will have their eye on lefty ace Blake Snell, former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes, current Dodger Jack Flaherty, and former World Series champion Max Fried.
"No one would be surprised if they also made runs at any of 1) Blake Snell, who sources said will be opting out (they tried for him last spring but came up just short, declining to do the second year and opt-out), 2) Southern California native and former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes, 3) their own Jack Flaherty, who pitched a gem in the NLCS vs. the Mets and a near-gem in Game 1 vs. the Yankees, 4) his LA Harvard-Westlake School teammate Max Fried."
The Dodgers may seem to have a stacked rotation when the season begins, but over the past handful of seasons, they either get injured or run out of gas once October hits.
They know they can never have enough pitching, and by showing interest in these four players, they know that better than anyone. However, those four players aren't just any pitchers; they are All-Star-level types.
Three of the four players they are interested in are from Los Angeles: Flaherty, Burnes, and Fried. Flaherty is currently a Dodger, Burnes is with the Baltimore Orioles, and Fried is with the Atlanta Braves.
L.A. has shown interest in these three players in the past, and this could be the offseason they finally land at least one of them.
As for Snell, the Dodgers were in play for him last offseason, and after another incredible season, he may finally land in Southern California once again.
Don't be surprised if the Dodgers are offseason winners yet again.