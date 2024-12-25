Dodgers Could Trade for $50 Million All-Star as Teoscar Hernandez Replacement
The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly looking at three right-handed hitting options just in case outfielder Teoscar Hernández doesn't re-sign with the World Series champions.
Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox is one of those reported players.
Robert, 27, is owed $15 million in 2025 with $20 million club options in 2026 and 2027 and lacks no-trade protection.
"Robert is the youngest of the right-handed hitters the Dodgers are discussing and carries perhaps the greatest upside," according to a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. "But because of his injury history, his downside might be greater, too. Only once in the past four seasons has Robert appeared in more than 100 games — in 2023, when he hit 38 homers, had an .857 OPS and finished 12th in the American League MVP balloting."
This also isn't the first time the Dodgers and White Sox have been liked to one another.
The two teams have had multiple trade talks over the past six months. In a three-team deal with the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline, the White Sox traded reliever Michael Kopech to Los Angeles, while the Dodgers sent outfielder Miguel Vargas and two prospects to Chicago.
Regarding Robert, the White Sox don’t anticipate receiving multiple top prospects, but they are looking for a “meaningful piece” in return, according to Rosenthal. The market for him could pick up once top free-agent outfielders like Hernández and Anthony Santander are signed.
Robert has five-tool potential and delivered one of the most well-rounded seasons in White Sox history in 2023.
In 2023, Robert Jr. was one of the standout players in baseball, earning an All-Star selection after hitting .264 with 38 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases. He finished 12th in AL MVP voting and took home a Silver Slugger Award.
However, he only played in 100 games this year because of injury, hitting just 14 home runs and bringing in 35.
A Gold Glove winner as well, Robert is still only 27 years old and has cost-effective contract options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.
Robert's former teammate and friend, Eloy Jiménez, once called him the "next Mike Trout." He is a dedicated worker with a drive to be great, but injuries have kept the 27-year-old from consistently reaching that elite level of performance.
