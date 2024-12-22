Surprise Team Could Poach Teoscar Hernandez From Dodgers: Report
When Juan Soto signed his landmark deal with the New York Mets, it became significantly harder for the Los Angeles Dodgers to re-sign Teoscar Hernández. When Soto was taken off the market, the next best outfielders available became Hernández and Anthony Santander.
While the Dodgers remain the favorites to sign Hernández, ESPN's Jeff Passan believes a surprise team could poach the fan favorite from Los Angeles.
"At the front of the group are Teoscar Hernández and Anthony Santander. Both are coming off excellent seasons that led to being tagged with a qualifying offer," Passan wrote. "Hernández's return to the Dodgers has always felt logical, but with his free agency festering longer than anticipated, a surprise team could jump into the mix."
Hernández made it abundantly clear his intentions in free agency were to return to the Dodgers. He was arguably the most candid free agent about his hope for this winter. However, as of late, the Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as a strong contender to sign Hernández.
Hernández wants a three-year deal worth $22-24 million per year, which was always speculated but finally was confirmed. On the eve of the Winter Meetings, the Dodgers were reportedly close to finalizing a deal with the outfielder, but it never transpired.
Since then, the two parties haven't been able to come to an agreement. It was widely assumed Hernández would return to the Dodgers at the start of the offseason. He made a huge impact on the field and in the clubhouse so his return seemed inevitable.
But the conversations between Hernández and the Dodgers have stalled in recent weeks because of disagreements on the average annual value of the contract and the signing bonus. Furthermore, Hernández doesn't want any deferrals in his contract.
Aside from the Dodgers, the Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox have also made formal offers to Hernández. It's likely in the coming weeks Hernández's fate will be known.
Hernández delivered a heartfelt speech to fans at the World Series parade less than two months ago.
“You guys made this dream come true. Thank you for making me a World Champion,” Hernández said. “That’s how much I care, how much I appreciate everything that this organization, these fans have given to me. When I show that kind of emotion, that’s when I truly feel it. I’ve been blessed to be here.”
However, since this tearful speech, it seems Hernández may not be returning to Los Angeles.
