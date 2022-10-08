Skip to main content

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Closing In On Final Roster Spot Decision

The final two spots are between infielders Hanser Alberto and Miguel Vargas

In the same breath of the Dodgers trying to figure out their pitching rotation the team also needs to fill the final spot for the positional players. The pitching unit will be a carousel due to injuries, but the batting order seems all but set with the final spot being chosen between infielders Hanser Alberto and Miguel Vargas

Both Alberto and Vargas provide there unique set of skills that will be valuable to the team. Alberto being the more experienced player while Vargas proves to be the more dynamic player, according to Dave Roberts (quotes via Bill Plunkett, The OC Register). 

“We’re still kind of figuring out the back end of the position player part of it as far as what makes sense as far as utility in a five-game series, how games can play out, what value a few guys might have versus the others." 

Alberto has been in the MLB for seven seasons and has appeared in 73 games for the Dodgers this season. In those games he has a .244 batting average with two home runs and 15 RBI's and a .623 OPS. 

Vargas on the other hand is experiencing his first year of MLB play and has appeared in 18 games this season. In those 18 game Vargas has one home run with 8 RBI's on a .170 batting average and .455 OPS. 

Despite a lower batting average, Vargas has shown he is capable of doing more in less games while Alberto seems to be a favorite among the Dodgers locker room and providing great chemistry all around. It's hard to go wrong with either guy, but an important decision will be made soon. 

