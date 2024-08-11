Dodgers' Dave Roberts Credits LA For Defeating Paul Skenes: 'Tall Order to Beat Him'
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave high praise to Paul Skenes, who held power hitter Shohei Ohtani to 0-for-3 on Saturday, despite the Pirates losing 4-1 at Dodger Stadium.
“Obviously, he’s one of the best arms in the game. We got him for three (at PNC Park on June 5) and we got him for four (runs) tonight,” Roberts said.
“It’s going to be a tall order to beat that guy. With the combination of pitching, great defense as we saw tonight and some timely hitting, it was huge.”
Although Skenes managed to hold down Ohtani and Freddie Freeman from inflicting any damage, other Dodgers' bats responded.
Teoscar Hernández had three hits and Gavin Lux brought in three runs.
Prior to Saturday's matchup in Los Angeles, Skenes held opponents to a .170 batting average with his favorite pitch, a combination of a sinker and splitter.
That all changed after Hernández went yard in the fifth-inning against Skenes' favorite pitch.
The rookie retired eight batters, allowed four runs on six hits, and a walk.
"I thought I executed pretty much all of those pitches,” Skenes told MLB.com's Alex Stumpf. “Against Lux, the sinker was maybe a little too far in. The four-seam drifted across the plate a little bit. Against Teoscar, I don't think I didn't execute any of those pitches. He's a good hitter and he got to them. Gotta tip your cap. They're good hitters."
Skenes is the frontrunner for the National League Rookie of the Year. After Saturday's loss to the Dodgers, Skenes is now 6-2 on the season with a 2.25 ERA.
The rookie has been on a downward trend in his latest appearances on the mound for the Pirates. Dodgers rookie right-hander Gavin Stone experienced a similar trend. Stone isn't performing as well as he did in the first half of the season. Whether it's due to fatigue or another factor is unclear.
Though the Dodgers earned a win on Saturday, Los Angeles lost pitcher River Ryan to injury for the rest of the 2024 season.
Ryan is the 10th starting pitcher to be placed on the Injured List this year. Roberts shared that Tommy John surgery is currently under consideration for the 25-year-old's elbow injury.
Ryan felt tightness in his forearm in the third inning of the game but didn't leave the mound until the fifth when he showed discomfort after a pitch to Michael A. Taylor.
The numerous injuries continue to cast a shadow on the Dodgers. The club is currently doing everything in its power to hold on to the slim lead in the National League West division race.