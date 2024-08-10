Dodgers' Dave Roberts Has a Target For Walker Buehler's Return
The Los Angeles Dodgers have seen plenty of injuries to their starting rotation this season. It has caused them to slip in the standings, now only sitting 2.5 games above the San Diego Padres in the National League West division.
One of the starting pitchers that Los Angeles has lost is right-hander Walker Buehler. Buehler returned this season from Tommy John surgery and looked like a shell of himself.
He has been working his way back from injury and could rejoin the Dodgers' rotation next week. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke to reporters, including Dodgers Nation's J.P. Hoornstra about the return of Buehler.
“Walker was good yesterday. He got into the sixth inning, which was really good to see. The performance, the stuff, all tht was lined up. To imagine him making a start for us in Milwaukee seems feasible. So we’re trending.”
In his rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City, Buehler went 5.1 innings, allowing one run and striking out five batters. He also walked three in his start, leading to the Dodgers being hopeful for his return.
“Honestly, I don’t think it matters,” Roberts said of Buehler’s results. “He said he felt better about this one than the last one. The results certainly weren’t there. He’s an All-Star major-league pitcher. So at some point in time, you do the build up. He’s got one more then he’s got to help us at the major-league level.
On the season, Buehler has made eight starts for the Dodgers. He has posted an ERA of 5.84 for the year and has looked like someone who hasn't pitched in the big leagues in a long time.
Buehler last pitched in the big leagues in the 2022 season so there was always concern about him needing to get adjusted to returning. But the Dodgers likely never saw him being this bad as prior to his injury, Buehler was one of the better pitchers in baseball.
If he can return to even some sort of form, it would greatly benefit the Dodgers moving forward. Buehler could slot in toward the backend of the rotation and give them a quality starter every five days.
It remains to be seen if Buehler can still produce in the manner that he once did. Los Angeles is banking that he can still be the dominant ace that they have grown accustomed to and Buehler is determined to prove it as well. He is scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the season.