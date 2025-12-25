Dodgers' Andrew Friedman Believes $72 Million Star Will Bounce Back After Disappointing 2025 Season

Tanner Scott's struggles with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025 have been well chronicled.

After inking a $72 million deal in the offseason, Scott was incredibly up-and-down throughout the regular season. Despite ranking in the 99th percentile in chase percentage, Scott finished the year with a 4.74 ERA and an MLB-high 10 blown saves.

Scott's odd lower-body ailment kept him from participating in the playoffs. He's expected to be fully healthy by the start of Spring Training.

The front office and manager Dave Roberts have been very complimentary of Scott thus far in the wake of winning their second-straight World Series. Encouragement is to be expected given the investment the franchise has made into the talented left-handed reliever.

Roberts recently mentioned that Scott dealt with several injuries which weren't necessarily made public. This in turn compromised his ability to perform.

Specifically, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman is willing to bet on a bounce-back year for Scott in 2026 because he sees how motivated the left-hander is to be an important driver of the bullpen’s success, via SportsNet LA:

“First and foremost, obviously he had the injury during the playoffs. But he loved winning. It’s fun to see guys’ reaction after you win. He loved it, and I think as motivated as he was, I think it added even a little bit more. He’s hungry. He’s hungry to get back out there and be a big part of what we do in 2026, and I would definitely bet on him.”

Scott is going to be yet again put into a position to succeed. The Dodgers have an elite support staff in all facets, and that includes in regards to helping their pitching staff be as effective as possible.

The signing of Edwin Diaz as a free agent may also make Scott more comfortable. He won't have the responsibility of shouldering the load as the primary closing option.

Perhaps more significant, Scott in theory can revert back to a setup role where he's enjoyed considerable success in recent seasons. With the San Diego Padres, Scott was dynamic in that role.

The mere presence of Diaz should enable Scott to perform with less pressure, and that may lead to a season more in line with what the Dodgers saw in 2024 before signing him to the multi-year deal.

