Dodgers' Dave Roberts Heaps High Praise on Young Outfielder
One of the main reasons why the Los Angeles Dodgers have been able to keep themselves afloat throughout this season has been the strong depth accumulated by the front office. Los Angeles has an arguably unmatched collection of star players on its roster, but recent injuries have tested the overall depth of the team.
The Dodgers have found different ways to win, even with the bottom part of the lineup heavily struggling. One notable depth player is former top prospect Miguel Vargas, whose 2024 season has offered a new chapter to his career.
Vargas was highly touted last season, only to struggle through the first half of the season. He was sent down to the minors to focus on getting back on track. Injuries did play a role in his struggles, but the Dodgers never gave up on him.
After injuries hit other players this season — most recently Mookie Betts — Vargas was given another chance to show what he can do. So far he's made the most of the opportunity, and manager Dave Roberts has noticed.
Speaking before Thursday's game in Denver, Roberts praised Vargas for his mentality this season.
“I see a much more confident player. I think last year getting hit on the hand, wherever it was, and starting the season that way, getting on base early, hitting a funk, the game sped up and he lost his confidence. So coming into this spring there was a different demeanor about him, a different way about him. And it carried over into the season. As disappointed as he was to not break with us, he went down there (to OKC) and performed. Coming up here, he has that confidence that we always saw in him. He’s really hungry. It’s good to see from Miguel.”- Dave Roberts, via SportsNet LA
Vargas' 2023 season might have been his first major setback as a professional, but he never lost hope. He continued to work on his craft, converting to the outfield after spending last year at second base, and it has been paying off in the limited opportunities in 2024.
In 10 games this season, Vargas is hitting .308 with one home run and six runs batted in. The right-hander has seemed to be more patient at the plate and it has translated into more success.
If he can continue this production, Vargas could be a mainstay at the MLB level. For now, he will do what he can to help the team win games and let the chips fall where they may.