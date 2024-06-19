Dodgers Move Up in Latest National Power Rankings
The Los Angeles Dodgers' roster has been depleted by injuries all season long. The last thing they needed was any stars to suffer injuries. Unfortunately, that was the case this past weekend, when Mookie Betts fractured his left hand and Yoshinobu Yamamoto suffered a strained rotator cuff.
The Dodgers are now without two of their best players, but that hasn't slowed them down. The Dodgers keep adding W's to the column.
Because of that, the latest Newsweek MLB power rankings moved the Dodgers up one spot from five to four in this week's power rankings.
The three teams ahead of the Dodgers are the Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, and the No. 1 team, the New York Yankees.
In the last six games, the Dodgers have gone 4-2 (and no, those two losses don't account for Yamamoto and Betts). L.A. lost two of three games between Thursday and Saturday; however, they are currently on a three-game win streak, looking to win the series outright against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday and Thursday.
The wins haven't felt like wins as of late due to their losses on the injury front; nonetheless, the Dodgers are proving that they have enough to stay afloat and then some.
Los Angeles currently has a 46-29 record and a nine-game lead in the National League West.