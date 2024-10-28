Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Provides Massive Update on Shohei Ohtani’s Injury Before Game 3
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided an in-depth update on Shohei Ohtani's shoulder injury and explained why he's in the lineup for Game 3 of the World Series.
"He was very adamant that he was going to play." Roberts said. "I watched him take swings last night in the cage, looked really good, strong. Ball was coming off the bat.
"I think there was more uncertainty in all of our minds, but in his mind from day one, from Saturday evening, he was going to play."
Roberts also shared what the MRI scan revealed on Ohtani's left shoulder.
"No structural damage," he said.
Roberts is encouraged that Ohtani completed almost all of his normal pre-game routines in Sunday's workout in the Bronx.
"That was what was encouraging is he essentially did probably 80 percent of his normal routine yesterday. That was encouraging and it wasn't compromised at all."
Ohtani's injured shoulder won't be vulnerable when he's in the batter's box since it's his back shoulder that is hurting. In 2020, Cody Bellinger also dealt with a shoulder injury but his shoulder was exposed to potentially being hit by a pitch.
"The front shoulder, I say that it is tougher because typically when a hitter is out in front or fooled, you lose the bat with your backhand. And the right arm — in this case with a left-handed hitter, that's when you start to get vulnerable when your arm gets away.
"The back elbow -- the back shoulder is more connected. It's just less chance to kind of get that exposure with a swing and miss or a ball out in front.
"Cody Bellinger did it in 2020 with the front shoulder, which he was very careful. But, again, in a vacuum, the back shoulder is better."
Bellinger went on to hit a home run in that game, and it's highly likely Ohtani could do the same.
The loss of Ohtani in the lineup could've been a huge shift in momentum as the series travels back east to New York. Now that the Dodgers confirmed Ohtani will be in the lineup, the Yankees will have to do their best to contain the former MVP.
"Well, I think it's certainly an edge to us having him in the batter's box," Roberts said. "Regardless of what limitations a pitcher might think he might or might not have, not many guys are willing to take that chance. I'm just expecting him to control the strike zone, let the at-bats come to him, and swing and fire when the ball's in a hitting zone.
"Again, we're just very grateful that he's in the lineup."