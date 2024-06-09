Dodgers' Dave Roberts Provides Optimistic Update On LHP Clayton Kershaw's Injury
Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Clayton Kershaw continued to make progress in his recovery from surgery to repair his glenohumeral ligament Friday by pitching in his second simulation game. Kershaw went up against live hitters at Rancho Cucamonga for two innings, the site where he will soon make his first rehab start. Kershaw previously faced live hitters at Dodger Stadium in his first simulation game.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the simulation game that Kershaw came out feeling fine and will pitch a three-inning simulation game next week before beginning a rehab assignment, per Bill Plunkett of the O.C. Register.
When Kershaw re-signed with the Dodgers back in February, the initial belief was that he'd be back pitching for the Dodgers in late July or August. With Kershaw already pitching in simulation games, there is a chance he will return faster than that timeline.
The team of course won't force him back sooner than he's ready, but his progress remains impressive. The 10-time MLB All-Star and three-time National League Cy Young award winner is still one of the best pitchers in the league when healthy.
He has yet to play in the starting rotation with Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow, and the Dodgers very well could have one of the most dominant pitching groups once Kershaw is back.
In 2023, Kershaw went 13-5 as a starter with a 2.46 ERA and 137 strikeouts. Outside of a disastrous playoff start against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS, Kershaw was solid as ever for the team, winning NL Pitcher of the Month in April and picking up his 10th All-Star nod.