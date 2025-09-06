Dodgers' Dave Roberts Reveals What He Wants to See Out of Rookie Amid Struggles
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be without backup catcher Dalton Rushing for some time after he injured his leg in Friday's loss to the Baltimore Orioles.
Rushing was expected to fill in for Will Smith, who got injured himself during Wednesday's game.
A foul ball struck Smith in the hand against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Rushing replaced him an inning later. Roberts revealed Smith would miss games through the weekend at the least, meaning Rushing was going to enter the starting role. Now he's hurt.
It's been a trying year for Rushing in his rookie year, and this is an unfortunate setback for the rookie. Before he got hurt, manager Dave Roberts spoke about the area he wanted to see Rushing improve in.
“I think with Dalton I have really liked the fingers (his game-calling). I think he’s building a nice rapport with the pitchers. I like the way he catches the baseball,” Roberts said. “For me, I want to see a consistent at-bat. I think at times he gets way too big with his swing. He tries to do too much. He has to understand that his role hitting at the bottom of the order is not to slug. It’s to take good at-bats, swing at strikes, take balls and get hits. It doesn’t have to be slug. I want to see a more consistent at-bat quality.”
More news: Dodgers Have Made Decision on Will Smith's IL Stint
Rushing has been a replacement level defensive catcher during his time in MLB, but has left a bit to be desired at the plate. The former Dodgers No. 1 prospect is batting .190 this season, posting a .254 on-base percentage and a .552 OPS through 45 games this season.
The Dodgers called him up in the middle of May, however, he has struggled for consistent game time due to Smith's presence and the dominant year he is putting together.
More news: Dodgers Castoff Wastes No Time Signing With World Series Contender
With Rushing and Smith now out, the Dodgers will turn to third string catcher Ben Rortvedt and are expected to bring another catcher up to Baltimore (likely Chuckie Robinson). As for Rushing, he'll hope to avoid an IL stint and get back to his rookie season, as LA will need him to spell Smith over the next few weeks and into October.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.