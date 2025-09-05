Dodgers Castoff Wastes No Time Signing With World Series Contender
Third baseman Buddy Kennedy, who elected free agency after the Los Angeles Dodgers sent him outright to Triple-A following his designation for assignment, signed a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.
The Dodgers originally claimed Kennedy off waivers from the Blue Jays, bringing him in as a temporary replacement for third baseman Max Muncy, who suffered an oblique strain just eight games after his month-long stay on the injured list with a bone bruise.
The Dodgers designated Kennedy for assignment upon the return of Kiké Hernandez, who has experience at third base.
Kennedy played seven games for the Dodgers, stepping up to the plate 18 times. He got just one hit, driving home a run against the Colorado Rockies Aug. 19.
More news: Dodgers Activating Catcher to Replace Will Smith Amid Injury
Kennedy also featured for the Blue Jays in MLB this season, logging two games, and had played four games with the Philadelphia Phillies before that. The third baseman recorded his only other hit of the season in his two game stint with the AL East's frontrunners. He began his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and landed with the Detroit Tigers before heading to Philly.
In two years with the D-backs, Kennedy posted a .592 OPS with one homer in 40 games, playing replacement level baseball with a 0.0 bWAR. He had a much more respectable season in 2024, posting an above league average bat with the Tigers before the Phillies claimed him off waivers.
With the Phils, he had a .405 OPS over the course of two seasons.
The 26-year-old has a career .545 OPS in the big leagues through 67 career games, though has a collective .816 OPS throughout his eight minor league seasons. Through four seasons in Triple-A, he has a .817 OPS with 33 home runs.
More news: Dave Roberts Says Dodgers Expect More Out of Roki Sasaki Amid Lost Season
Since Kennedy's departure from the Dodgers, LA has also activated infielder Hyeseong Kim, who will further improve their depth and ability to move players around the diamond. Hernandez and Alex Freeland have split the time at third base since his departure.
The Dodgers will still hope to see Max Muncy before the end of the season, however with their key infielders returning they should be able to make do and maintain their 2.5 game lead atop the NL West.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.