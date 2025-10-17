Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Slammed for 'Over-Managing' in NLCS

Aaron Coloma

Oct 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) speaks in a press conference before game three against the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) speaks in a press conference before game three against the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

MLB analyst Rob Parker slammed Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on MLB Now over his decision to pull starting pitcher Blake Snell in Game 1 of the NLCS.

Snell pitched eight scoreless innings in Game 1, allowing just one hit during the outing. He reached 103 pitches after the eighth inning, and Roberts decided to take him out of the game in favor of rookie reliever Roki Sasaki. The Brewers started a rally in the bottom of the ninth and nearly came back, but the Dodgers held on for a 2-1 win.

The decision to remove Snell from the game didn't come back to bite the Dodgers, however, many have come to question Roberts since the incident.

"Again, just over-managing when there's no reason to over-manage," said Parker. "...In this case, Blake Snell was dominating. Let him get in trouble first. I'm sorry, stop over-managing. You're not bringing in Mariano Rivera, and even then, still hesitate."

Parker compared the decision to pull Snell to Roberts' decision to pull starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw from a perfect game bid through seven innings in April 2022. Roberts cited concern about injury for his decision on Kershaw three years ago. In this case, Snell was at 103 pitches and Roberts trusted Sasaki to get the job done.

More news: Former Dodgers Infielder Dies

Snell spent a majority of the season on the injured list, and with the way he's been pitching, it's in the Dodgers' best interest to keep him as healthy as possible.

Snell has been fantastic for the Dodgers this postseason, lasting at least six innings in each of his three starts since the beginning of the playoffs. He kicked off the postseason against the Cincinnati Reds, throwing seven innings and allowing two runs in a Dodgers win in Game 1 of the Wild Card series.

The southpaw followed that up with six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NLDS.

More news: Clayton Kershaw Sends Clear Message on Dodgers' NLCS Dominance Over Brewers

Snell's start against the Brewers started the NLCS right for the Dodgers, who have a 3-0 lead in the series heading into Friday's game at Dodger Stadium. If the Dodgers are to clinch on Friday, they would certainly give the ball to Snell at some point early in the World Series, likely Game 1. Game 4 of the NLCS begins Friday at 5:38 p.m. PT.

Latest Dodgers News

feed

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.

Published
Aaron Coloma
AARON COLOMA

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

Home/News