Dodgers' Dave Roberts Slammed for 'Over-Managing' in NLCS
MLB analyst Rob Parker slammed Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on MLB Now over his decision to pull starting pitcher Blake Snell in Game 1 of the NLCS.
Snell pitched eight scoreless innings in Game 1, allowing just one hit during the outing. He reached 103 pitches after the eighth inning, and Roberts decided to take him out of the game in favor of rookie reliever Roki Sasaki. The Brewers started a rally in the bottom of the ninth and nearly came back, but the Dodgers held on for a 2-1 win.
The decision to remove Snell from the game didn't come back to bite the Dodgers, however, many have come to question Roberts since the incident.
"Again, just over-managing when there's no reason to over-manage," said Parker. "...In this case, Blake Snell was dominating. Let him get in trouble first. I'm sorry, stop over-managing. You're not bringing in Mariano Rivera, and even then, still hesitate."
Parker compared the decision to pull Snell to Roberts' decision to pull starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw from a perfect game bid through seven innings in April 2022. Roberts cited concern about injury for his decision on Kershaw three years ago. In this case, Snell was at 103 pitches and Roberts trusted Sasaki to get the job done.
Snell spent a majority of the season on the injured list, and with the way he's been pitching, it's in the Dodgers' best interest to keep him as healthy as possible.
Snell has been fantastic for the Dodgers this postseason, lasting at least six innings in each of his three starts since the beginning of the playoffs. He kicked off the postseason against the Cincinnati Reds, throwing seven innings and allowing two runs in a Dodgers win in Game 1 of the Wild Card series.
The southpaw followed that up with six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NLDS.
Snell's start against the Brewers started the NLCS right for the Dodgers, who have a 3-0 lead in the series heading into Friday's game at Dodger Stadium. If the Dodgers are to clinch on Friday, they would certainly give the ball to Snell at some point early in the World Series, likely Game 1. Game 4 of the NLCS begins Friday at 5:38 p.m. PT.
