Clayton Kershaw Pushes Back on LA Critics, Compares Current Dodgers to Yankees Dynasty

Newly retired Clayton Kershaw has a chance to sit back and reflect on what will end up being a Hall of Fame career.

The three-time World Series Champion capped off an incredible run with the Los Angeles Dodgers by helping the team secure a second-straight title in 2025.

Kershaw was the face of the historic franchise for over a decade. He saw the ballclub transition from an underachieving unit trying to get over the hump, to one that has flourished in the wake of an ownership change. All the while, Kershaw has remained one of the more popular members of the team — and quite easily the most respected one.

He recently appeared on the Literally! with Rob Lowe podcast, featuring the actor/mega Dodgers fan. Lowe has routinely been seen at games along with his sons.

The topic of the current Dodgers dynasty was brought up in correspondence with the other most recent dynasty in the form of the New York Yankees from the 90s/early 2000s. Being the two big market franchises on opposite coasts, the comparisons between the two are inevitable.

Kershaw had an interesting take on the situation, given the fact that he grew up during the Yankees' dominance, and also had a huge hand in the Dodgers' emergence to a similar standing.

“I think that was the way the Yankees were. When I was growing up, the Yankees were the best team, in the World Series and winning all those. But I think that’s good for baseball. I really do. Having a team that you either love, because that’s your team, or you hate because they keep winning, that’s good for baseball. You don’t want to be indifferent. I think it’s good to have that. That’s what viewership is. I think this postseason, obviously with our Japan fanbase, and being in Canada, it was the highest-watched postseason in a long time. So I think it’s all good for baseball.”

The Dodgers have welcomed being the 'villains' of baseball — and depending on how one views that premise, it's a good thing for the sport to have a dominant entity to chase after.

When factoring in the global nature of the team from its construction, coupled with the franchise's resources and general ability to function at a very high level, there's no reason to think this machine will be going away anytime soon.

