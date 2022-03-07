Dodgers: Dustin May Reveals His Favorite Food and Beer Pairing

Like his other MLB brethren, Dodgers pitcher Dustin May has had an extended offseason to enjoy his favorite hobbies. On top of working on his recovery from Tommy John surgery, the native Texan has taken a hunting trip or two this winter.

May isn't just a fan of hunting, but also the fruits of the labor. In a social media post, the hurler provided his ultimate beer and food pairing.

Prior to tearing his UCL in May, May produced a 2.74 ERA in five starts in 2021. It was a disappointing turn of events for a pitcher who finished fifth in the NL rookie of the year voting in 2020.

May still has a ways to go in his recovery from Tommy John, but in February, the flame-throwing righty did post a video of himself throwing off of flat ground.

May is expected to make his return to the Dodgers sometime after the All-Star break.