Dodgers: Dustin May's Recent Rehab Start Gets All of Baseball Twitter Buzzing

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently steam-rolling the competition. Entering play on Wednesday, they had won nine-consecutive games and swept 2 consecutive series against both the NL rival Giants and NL wanna-be rival Padres (just because the teams don't get along, doesn't mean they "rival" each other). The team seems almost unstoppable even with the number and quality of guys, like Dustin May, that they have out due to injuries. And if that's the case, then May's return should be very worrisome to the rest of Major League Baseball.

In his fourth appearance for the OKC Dodgers (Triple-A) last night, May punched out eight batters over five innings of work while giving up only one earned run. Code Red showed off a nasty curveball, and cutter, and accompanied them with a triple-digit heater.

After last night's fantastic start, the Dodgers want D-May to have at least one more rehab start before activating him off of the injured list for the team's weekend series against the visiting Marlins next week.

In a recent interview, the pitcher voiced his preference in role once he returns (quotes via the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett).

“I’m fine either way, as I’ve said in the past. It would be nice to start but it’s also nice to pitch out of the ‘pen and contribute in any way possible. I have open ears and eyes to whatever comes my way.”

Assuming everything goes well, the Dodgers could be getting back May, Walker Buehler, Blake Treinen, Brusdar Graterol, and maybe even Tommy Kahnle and Danny Duffy before the end of the year. That is a lot of firepower returning just in time to make a huge difference on the road to, and through, October. Hold on to your seats Dodger fans, this is gonna be a fun ride.