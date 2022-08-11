Skip to main content
Dodgers: Dustin May's Recent Rehab Start Gets All of Baseball Twitter Buzzing

Dodgers: Dustin May's Recent Rehab Start Gets All of Baseball Twitter Buzzing

In Dustin May's rehab start last night, he proved The Los Angeles Dodgers are very close to getting him back on the roster.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently steam-rolling the competition. Entering play on Wednesday, they had won nine-consecutive games and swept 2 consecutive series against both the NL rival Giants and NL wanna-be rival Padres (just because the teams don't get along, doesn't mean they "rival" each other). The team seems almost unstoppable even with the number and quality of guys, like Dustin May, that they have out due to injuries. And if that's the case, then May's return should be very worrisome to the rest of Major League Baseball.

In his fourth appearance for the OKC Dodgers (Triple-A) last night, May punched out eight batters over five innings of work while giving up only one earned run. Code Red showed off a nasty curveball, and cutter, and accompanied them with a triple-digit heater.

After last night's fantastic start, the Dodgers want D-May to have at least one more rehab start before activating him off of the injured list for the team's weekend series against the visiting Marlins next week.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In a recent interview, the pitcher voiced his preference in role once he returns (quotes via the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett).

“I’m fine either way, as I’ve said in the past. It would be nice to start but it’s also nice to pitch out of the ‘pen and contribute in any way possible. I have open ears and eyes to whatever comes my way.”

Assuming everything goes well, the Dodgers could be getting back May, Walker Buehler, Blake Treinen, Brusdar Graterol, and maybe even Tommy Kahnle and Danny Duffy before the end of the year. That is a lot of firepower returning just in time to make a huge difference on the road to, and through, October. Hold on to your seats Dodger fans, this is gonna be a fun ride.

Dustin MayLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18514060_168396005_lowres (3)
News

Dodgers: MLB Expert Notes One Glaring Weakness that Could Doom LA in October

By Staff Writer12 hours ago
USATSI_18637927_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Injury Update: LA Bullpen Star to Avoid Long Stint on IL

By Selena Marquez16 hours ago
McGee
News

Dodgers News: Onetime LA Reliever Lands on Third Team This Season

By AJ Gonzalez18 hours ago
USATSI_18686043_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch LA Fans Give Former Astro Plenty of Boos

By Adam Salcido19 hours ago
USATSI_10646102_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Signs Former Angels' Top Prospect to Minor League Deal

By Adam Salcido20 hours ago
D3071600-5BE4-4072-949C-B2BB1E63B883
News

Dodgers: A couple of MLB Experts React Poorly to Clayton Kershaw's Injury

By Adam Salcido22 hours ago
Aug 10, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May (85) pitches in the first inning of the game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Dustin May Reveals His Preference Between Starting and Relief Roles

By Ryan MenzieAug 10, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
USATSI_18826777_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Heaps Praise on Recently Acquired All-Star Outfielder

By Selena MarquezAug 9, 2022 10:00 PM EDT