Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan Could Get Optioned Again After All-Star Break
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stated starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan could head back down to Triple-A after the All-Star break.
Sheehan has made two starts since his return from Tommy John surgery which kept him sidelined for all of the 2024 season. In his three total MLB appearances since his reinstatement from the injured list, he has thrown 13.1 innings while striking out 13. In his relief appearance in Saturday's game against the San Francisco Giants, he pitched four innings after Shohei Ohtani's strong performance as the opener.
“I think (Sheehan) is earning it but the thing is that we have other guys that are giving themselves more runway,” Roberts said. “With Blake Snell and Glasnow down, some guys are getting an opportunity and making the most of it. … As guys come back to health, we have some tough decisions to make but that is obviously a good problem to have.”
Sheehan has spent some time in Triple-A already this season, making five starts. He has a 4.58 ERA with the Comets through 17.2 innings, though has 31 strikeouts throughout his time there.
As Roberts mentioned, the Dodgers have had their fair share of injuries to the pitching staff, however many of Dodgers who were on extended injury spells are making their return. Tyler Glasnow recently returned to the Dodgers rotation from the 60-day injured list, and Blake Snell's rehab assignment after also landing on the 60-day IL is underway.
Glasnow and Snell are two major additions to the Dodgers rotation, and with Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dustin May and Clatyon Kershaw all healthy, there is limited room for Sheehan to work with.
Despite the amount of strong starters the Dodgers have, they will be happy to have the right-hander as an option, and seeing as how he is just 25 years old, there is plenty of time for him to improve into a weapon at the MLB level.
Sheehan isn't slated to pitch again before the All-Star break, though he will remain hopeful that his string of strong outings can keep him in the majors and the Dodgers in first in the NL West.
