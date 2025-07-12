Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Gets Honest About Impending Retirement
Los Angeles Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw is nearing the end of his storied career and took a moment to reflect on how he is feeling ahead of his retirement.
Kershaw is still a part of the starting rotation for the Dodgers and has given the team some stability amid a run of pitching injuries.
He missed a good part of the season due to some lingering rehabilitation from injuries, but since he has come back, he has provided solid outings for Los Angeles.
Kershaw has pitched 50.2 innings, posting a 3.38 ERA and netting 35 strikeouts with only 15 walks.
He remains a valuable player on and off the field for the Dodgers, providing leadership and experience to an already talented roster.
“Not to be not appreciative of moments like that because that was a really special night in L.A. I wouldn’t change anything that that night was. That was so special,” Kershaw told Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.
“But I don’t know what is going to happen in the future. I really have no idea when it comes to the years beyond this one.
"So I’m just trying to enjoy it, be part of a really good team this year. We still have a lot to accomplish. We still have October. It’s really hard to look at stuff individually when you’re trying to accomplish something as a team.
“Maybe when it’s all said and done I’ll look back. I’m not a big look-back guy. Just enjoy where you’re at.”
Despite only pitching in 10 games, Kershaw is set to take part in the 2025 All-Star Game after getting selected as MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred's "Legend Pick."
The selection is meant to celebrate Kershaw's historic career, which is fitting seeing as the three-time Cy Young winner recorded his 3,000th career strikeout earlier this month.
The Dodgers are set to make a deep playoff run again, and another World Series win might be the ending Kershaw is looking for.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.