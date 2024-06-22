Dodgers Extend Max Muncy's Stay on Injured List Through All-Star Break
Max Muncy will have to wait a little longer before returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers, per the club's announcement on Friday.
The Dodgers transferred the third baseman to the 60-day injured list making him ineligible to return before July 16. He has been on the field several times fielding ground balls but still has a few steps in his recovery from an oblique strain.
He has yet to get in any live at-bats and will have to complete a rehab assignment.
Muncy's timeline has been slower than anticipated. The last major update regarding his injury was on Sunday.
“And so right now, he’s going to take another week off from swinging," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "He wasn’t even swinging the bat, but even the rotational plyos. So honestly, I don’t know a timeline, but it’s even slower than I think we all expected.”
Muncy's absence highlighted the team's lack of depth at third base and forced the Dodgers to make a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays for Cavan Biggio. Unfortunately, the newly acquired infielder hasn't found his stride. He is 3-for-17 in six games with the Dodgers.
Hopefully, Biggio will begin to feel comfortable on his new team soon and the Dodgers can find some of the missing offense that Muncy's injury has taken to the IL.