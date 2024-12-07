Dodgers Fan Favorite Kiké Hernández Posts Picture of Himself in Astros Jersey on Instagram
Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Kiké Hernández might just break the internet with his latest post on Instagram.
Hernández, a free agent, reposted a picture of himself in a Houston Astros jersey on his Instagram story.
The official Instagram of MLB in Spanish posted a series of photos with the caption: "Jugadores de #LasMayores en equipos que NUNCA TE IBAS A IMAGINAR."
The caption translates to: "Players in the majors on teams which you could've never imagined." Rightly so, the MLB account posted a picture of Hernández in an Astros uniform.
This isn't the first time Hernández has sent Dodgers fans into a frenzy. Earlier this offseason, Hernández announced his official free agent status with a change in his profile picture.
Hernández’s profile picture was originally a headshot of himself with a Dodgers hat on, but changed the logo to a question mark. It's unclear whether Hernández's latest story is more than a jest, but Dodgers fans will likely feel unwell looking at the post.
Nevertheless, Hernández made his intentions clear for his desired team.
At a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers partnership event, Hernández revealed he is anxious to return to the Dodgers for the 2025 season.
“I really hope I am back next year,” Hernández said, “so make sure you talk to (Andrew) Friedman and those guys and let them know.
“It’s hard to not think about it, about what can happen next year. Obviously, being a free agent at the time I wouldn’t say I’m unemployed because I’m here working at Raising Canes today. I would love to be back. We won the World Series a few days ago, but I truly believe this team is going to be better next year with all the pitching reinforcements. It’s going to be some really exciting times in LA next year.”
The Dodgers have several tough decisions to make regarding players who are now free agents this winter. Along with Hernández, Walker Buehler, Jack Flaherty, Teoscar Hernández, Blake Treinen, and Joe Kelly are also free agents this offseason.
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes will have to decide whether to keep or let go of a number of fan favorites, including Hernández.