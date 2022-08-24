Skip to main content
Dodgers: Former Cy Young Pitcher Eric Gagne Tries to Bat Against Himself

What better pitcher for former Dodgers pitcher Eric Gangé to go up against than former Doders pitcher Eric Gagné himself
If there is anything that has come out of the new age of machines is the fact that we have technology so advanced we are capable of doing unfathomable things. One of these things includes having former Cy Young pitcher for the Dodgers Eric Gagné try to hit against....former Cy Young pitcher for the Dodgers Eric Gagné.

It's about time Gagné got a taste of his own medicine after terrorizing opposing pitchers in his 10 seasons. The former three-time All-Star, who made all of them with the Dodgers, finished with 365 strikeouts, 152 saves and just a 1.79 ERA during his three-year All-Star run and finished with the Cy Young Award in 2003. 

It's only fair for Gagné to find out what exactly opponents had to go through. No spoilers ahead, but my bet would be that Gagné got the best of Gagné.

It's safe to assume my best was correct. Unsurprisingly, the pitcher got the best of the batter, but not without a fight until the end with the batter managing to get one decent hit off. 

Even with just one hit against the Cy Young machine is impressive in its own right. An ultimate professional and a closer that still rings through the Dodgers facility. 

The more fans that get a glimpse of what this machine is capable of, or better yet a trip down memory lane of what Gagné was capable of, it may bring Dodgers to tears with the kinds of blown saves the Dodgers have dealt with this season. 

