Dodgers News: LA Fans Sound Off After Yet Another Craig Kimbrel Blown Save

Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel blows another save. Yep that's the story.
The heartaches continue for Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel as he blew another save. This time, it was Kimbrel blew a game on Tuesday night against the Brewers. The Dodgers were up one run heading into the bottom of the 11th inning, but two at-bats later, the Brewers notched a walk off two-RBI single to seal the game.

To little surprise from the fans, they took to Twitter to voice their frustrations. The Dodgers still remain the best team in baseball with 80 wins, but Dave Roberts' trust in Kimbrel has  fans a little on edge heading into the postseason.

Krimbrel has 20 saves throughout the year, but they have not been so pretty and of course the losses will always be magnified. However, the fans have a reason to be afraid. 

It's hard to find flaws with such a hot team, who's pitching has been one of the best in the league and leads the league in run differential (+250) through Tuesday, but this is LA, and only the best is allowed. Fans miss their pitcher Blake Treinen despite reports of him not coming back as the closer for the team.

The team has stepped up but it's only a matter of time before the saves come back to haunt the team. Maybe the team should consider exploring other options to feel safer heading into the postseason. 

There is a lot of reaction going down for Kimbrel with the Dodgers being the early favorites for a World Series ring heading into the postseason. Whether or not the Dodgers stick it out with Kimbrel, the Dodgers still remain an opponent no one wants to face when it matters most. 

