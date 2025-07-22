Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman Had Sleepless Night on Sunday, But Not For Reason You Think
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman couldn't sleep after Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
In the game, he was hit by a pitch on his left wrist, an injury which took him out of the game and put his status for Monday in jeopardy — but that was not the reason Freeman couldn't sleep.
The 2024 World Series hero found a fix to his swing woes, which has caused him to slump since the middle of May.
In his last 40 games before this week, he hit .199 with just one home run. It was a steep drop in his production after he was one of the best hitters in baseball for the first couple of months of the season.
Sunday night, however, he found a potential solution for his hitting issues.
“I’ve been getting a lot of pictures sent, hoping to see if we can fix it,” Freeman told Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.
“We had Family Day yesterday (after the game). I talked to my dad a lot. It was more mental stuff, but had a lot of pictures, and I saw that.
“You can have things talked to you about, like ‘Do this, try this, that’ and it’s just wait until something clicks. I finally saw something that helped me click today in my work. I wish baseball was more of a guarantee, but I’m very happy with my work heading into the game.”
On Monday, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Minnesota Twins.
His adjustment will take time to evaluate with a larger sample size, but if this change doesn't work, Freeman might need to go back to the drawing board.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.