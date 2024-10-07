Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Removed From NLDS Game 2 In 6th Inning
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has been removed from Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Freeman was taken out because of ankle discomfort during the sixth inning, and is now considered "day to day," Ken Rosenthal announced on the broadcast.
Freeman came into the NLDS with an ankle injury he sustained during the Dodgers' division-clinching series against the Padres on Sept. 26. Freeman suffered an ankle sprain, which he has since called the worst injury he has played through. Freeman did not travel with the Dodgers for their final series of the regular season against the Colorado Rockies, hoping to rest his ankle injury instead.
Freeman's status during the week was in question leading up to the game — and even on the day of Game 1.
Just four hours before Game 1 of the NLDS against the Padres on Saturday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was not sure if Freeman would play. Thanks to his pre-game warm up and preparation, along with medication, Freeman managed to take the field on Saturday.
Not only did Freeman play through an injury that would normally keep him out for 4-6 weeks, but he recorded two hits on five at-bats in the Dodgers' 7-5 win. Freeman even stole a base, much to the shock of his teammates.
“I know I took a big risk with how I’m feeling, but it was just the opportunity presented itself and I had to go for it,” said Freeman of his stolen base, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. “Like I said before the game, if I can’t play the game the right way, I shouldn’t be out there.”
After Saturday's game, Freeman planned to repeat his pre-game process ahead of Game 2. Freeman started Sunday's game, but did not record any hits on two at-bats before he was removed in the sixth inning.
With Freeman out, Max Muncy moved to first base and Kiké Hernández is filling in at third base. Through six innings, the Dodgers have only recorded one run on a sacrifice fly from Gavin Lux.
Freeman's status for Game 3 will likely be in question. The Dodgers and Padres will have Monday off before resuming the NLDS at Petco Park on Tuesday and Wednesday.