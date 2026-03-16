Get Ready to See Historic Change at Dodger Stadium

Having opened in 1962, Dodger Stadium is the third-oldest MLB ballpark currently in use. It trails only Fenway Park (opened in 1912) and Wrigley Field (1914) on the list of oldest MLB stadiums.

The Los Angeles Dodgers ownership group has completed several renovation projects and made a variety of new additions to help keep the ballpark feeling modern. That's continuing this year with an upgraded ribborn board, among other changes.

More notably--and historic--however is coming a first in Dodger Stadium history.

Name of field at Dodger Stadium

According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, the Dodgers sold naming rights to the field at Dodger Stadium to Japanese fashion company UNIQLO.

At a time when the presence of Shohei Ohtani has transformed the global branding of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team has agreed to a deal with fashion giant Uniqlo to become Dodger Stadium’s official field presenting partner, multiple sources tell The Athletic, attaching a sponsorship to the historic ballpark for the first time in its 64-year history.

The Dodgers have not yet confirmed the news, which presumably will include name details. It's presumed to be something along the lines of "UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium." The approach has become common across sports at various levels.

It was first reported in 2017 that the Dodgers were exploring naming rights for the playing surface at Chavez Ravine.

In 2019, USC announced a 10-year naming rights agreement with United Airlines to rename the field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. That was a pivot from an original plan to rename the stadium to United Airlines Memorial Coliseum, which was a proposition that angered veterans given the landmark's significance.

Although UNIQLO is coming to Dodger Stadium, the actual ballpark's name similarly will not be affected or changed.

What to know about UNIQLO

UNIQLO is a clothing apparel company that was originally founded in Yamaguchi, Japan, in 1949 as a textiles manufacturer. The global brand includes 1,000 stores around the world with more expansion planned this year.

UNIQLO plans to further deepen their retail footprint in the United States by opening flagship locations in Chicago and San Francisco, plus four stores across New York City, and entries into Miami, Florida and Austin, Texas, and an additional store in Houston.

There is a UNIQLO store located at The BLOC in dowtown, a mere three miles from Dodger Stadium.

Roger Federer, Emma Raducanu and Adam Scott are among UNIQLO's current brand ambassadors.