Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Will Do Something He Has Never Done Before Saturday vs Braves
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman will be batting cleanup for the first time in his career on Saturday.
Freeman has 248 starts batting second in the lineup and 207 starts batting in the three-hole. But in the second game of the Dodgers, Atlanta Braves series, the All-Star will be batting fourth.
On Friday, Freeman went 0-for-3 at the plate in the series opener. It marked the first time in seven games as a visitor that the first baseman went hitless at Truist Park.
Freeman wasn't the only player to have a tough time generating an offensive surge in the Dodgers' 6-2 loss to the Braves.
Shohei Ohtani went hitless in his four at-bats. The $700 million man struck out twice. Ohtani remained with 47 home runs and 48 stolen bases.
In the fourth inning, Gavin Lux flew out to left field with runners on the corners to give the Braves their final out of the frame.
The offense wasn't where it needed to be on Friday night. The final weeks of the season tend to produce a sense of urgency for teams as October looms in the distance.
However, Dodgers batters failed to respond in the series opener. Rookie Landon Knack gave up five runs in the first two innings of the game. It was an unusual start for the right-hander who is usually a reliable starter for the Dodgers.
In his first 11-game appearances for the Dodgers, he only allowed four earned runs. Friday was a tough outing for the rookie.
His performance could've easily been forgotten had the Dodgers' bats responded well. But it never happened.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke about the discouraging offensive outing Friday.
“The human part on the hitters’ side – I think that that’s a fair thought,” Roberts told Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register. “I don’t think it’s an excuse. I don’t think they’ll make it an excuse. They still have jobs to do to catch the baseball and take good at-bats. But yeah, I think sometimes it can be a little disheartening or take the wind out of your sails. But I still don’t see that as an excuse.”
Despite the loss, the Dodgers still lead the National League West. The San Diego Padres won their game against the San Francisco Giants which cut the lead down to 4.5 games.
Los Angeles suffered another loss Saturday afternoon when Roberts told the media Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow will likely be out for the remainder of the season due to a sprained elbow.