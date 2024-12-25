Dodgers GM Provides Huge Update on Injured $136 Million Star
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a handful of aces in the starting rotation next season, including Tyler Glasnow. Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes gave the latest update on Glanow's status for 2025.
“He’s feeling good,” Gomes said at the Winter Meetings. “Everything we’re hearing from our doctors is he’s in a great place.”
Gomes shared he watched an encouraging video of the right-hander recently. Glasnow's throwing program has commenced but the ultimate test for him will be closer to spring training, according to Gomes.
“That’s true of any pitcher going into the offseason,” Gomes said. “You don’t know a ton until they step on the mound, but our expectation is there won’t be an issue as he builds up.”
Glasnow had a phenomenal first season with the Dodgers, but it didn't quite conclude in the way many hoped it would. The right-hander was poised to lead the Dodgers' rotation in the postseason, but was sideliend by an injury in the middle of August.
Glasnow was placed on the 15-day injured list with elbow tendinitis, but his injury eventually unfolded into an elbow sprain that would prevent him from returning to the mound in 2024.
The loss of Glasnow was tough on the entire roster, and manager Dave Roberts decided to call a team meeting while the Dodgers were on the road in Atlanta.
Roberts remained confident in his team, even though the Dodgers wouldn't have their ace to be their frontline starter.
“I’m still confident,” Roberts said at the time. “I don’t think there’s one way to win a championship. I think you can look back at the teams recently and how their staffs came together and who stepped up for each team’s staff. So we’re going to have the guys we have, and I feel confident in whoever we run out there.”
Glasnow, 30, posted a 3.49 ERA and a 9-6 record in his first season with the Dodgers. He threw a career-high 168 strikeouts through 134 innings. Although the right-hander missed the 2024 postseason, he is determined to come back stronger next season.