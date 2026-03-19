Shohei Ohtani Not Content With Pitching Performance in First Spring Training Start

Shohei Ohtani took the mound at Camelback Ranch on Wednesday afternoon for the first time since starting in Game 7 of the World Series last year. It was his first start in a Spring Training game since Feb. 28, 2023.

The Los Angeles Dodgers only had Ohtani in their lineup for one Cactus League game before he left camp to join Team Japan for the World Baseball Classic. With their surprising elimination in the quarterfinals, Ohtani returned to Spring Training in time to make two starts.

Shohei Ohtani's pitching

When announcing that Ohtani would start against the San Francisco Giants and again in the exhibition Freeway Series, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said it was reasonable to anticipate three or four innings on Wednesday.

True to form, Ohtani exceeded expectations. He wound up pitching 4.1 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and four total baserunners.

"It actually didn't feel like it was my first Spring Training outing," Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton. "I do see this as more of an extension of a live BP situation, so honestly it didn't feel too bad."

Ohtani's fastball velocity topped out at 99.9 mph and he finished with four strikeouts. He did hit one batter and also walked two.

Despite the reasons for satisfaction, the 31-year-old made it clear he was hardly content and already has a goal in mind when facing the Angels.

"I was pretty happy with the pitch count today. In terms of the next outing, I do want to be better at executing in two-strike counts," he said. "I just didn't finish off hitters as much as I wanted to."

Ohtani threw a total of 61 pitches and assuming there aren't any residual effects from pitching Wednesday or next week, he will be in line to pitch five innings come the regular season.

The Dodgers have not yet revealed when Ohtani will make his first pitching start of 2026. But given that he's a probable for the Freeway Series, it amounts to Ohtani not being available until the Dodgers face the Cleveland Guardians.

The team has already suggested it's plausible they will provide Ohtani with extra rest between outings at certain points this year. Last season Ohtani received a minimum five days' rest after every start.

One notable difference this year, of course, is Ohtani will not need to go through any sort of methodical rehab progression like he did upon returning to pitching in 2025.