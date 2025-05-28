Dodgers Have Sky High Expectations for Shohei Ohtani as a Pitcher
The Los Angeles Dodgers are nearing the pitching debut of Shohei Ohtani in a Dodgers uniform, and manager Dave Roberts recently spoke on the expectations the team has for the three-time MVP.
His progression back to the mound is far from a victory lap to enjoy Ohtani's greatness. There are 14 pitchers on the injured list and although not serving time on the IL, Roberts sees Ohtani as someone that can be a major part of the hampered pitching roster.
“If it kind of works out as it should, he’s a top-end starter, and so that’s kind of all of our expectations,” Roberts said.
Last season's race to October featured just three healthy starting pitchers. At this point in 2025, there are already three key starting pitchers on the injured list, as well as other starter depth.
Ohtani will continue to progress in his slow but unique fashion while also taking on the work load of being the leadoff batter in an elite starting lineup. Roberts recently spoke on why it wouldn't make sense for Ohtani to take a traditional rehab assignment and continue pitching in Triple-A.
“Obviously the buildup is important,” Roberts said. “But so is him taking five at-bats in a game.”
This was put on full display Sunday ahead of the series finale against the New York Mets.
Ohtani was a full participant in his first live batting practice in nearly two years. He faced Hyeseong Kim, Dalton Rushing and Dodgers game planning coach J.T. Watkins.
The three-time MVP threw 22 pitches and even hit 97 mph during the session. About five hours later, Ohtani smashed a 410-foot dinger, further proving that there are not many people on this planet that have the same kind of talent as him.
Especially with the skipper's plans for Ohtani being incorporated in the Dodgers' pitching schedule, fans must remain patient as he continues to ramp up to his return. Rushing the MVP back could prove to be detrimental to his overall pitching strength, but as the Dodgers continue to slow-play his return, the anticipation only grows.
