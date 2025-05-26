Dodgers' Mookie Betts Has Blunt Response to Offensive Struggles in Loss to Mets
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts has had his fair share of struggles this season, not hitting like the all-time great that he is, which has left the offense sputtering at times, like during the Dodgers' back-to-back losses to the New York Mets in which they scored a combined three runs.
Los Angeles went up against lefty pitcher David Peterson on Saturday, who pitched more than seven innings and only allowed two runs and five hits to the Dodgers. The Dodgers scored one run on Sunday.
Betts went 1-for-4 in both games. On the year, he's hitting .259 with an OPS of .761.
After Saturday's loss, Betts was asked about the rough night that the Dodgers had on offense, which has been a rarity this season.
“He pitched a good game. That’s pretty much it,” Betts told Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. “We’ve gotten to him, he’s gotten to us.”
While not meeting his usual high bar, Betts is still getting it done on the field, improving as a fielder at shortstop with a lot fewer mistakes than he had during his stint at short last season.
Betts is a known commodity at this point and should bounce back to get his numbers back near the best players in baseball.
The Dodgers will be happy if Betts continues his current trajectory, but turns it on come October for the title defense.
