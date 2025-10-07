Dodgers Infielder ‘Day-to-Day’ After Suffering Injury in NLDS Game 2
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas suffered a hamstring injury in the Dodgers' 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NLDS on Monday, per Dave Roberts.
Rojas dove to the bag after fielding a grounder at third base ahead of Phillies shortstop Trea Turner, however injured himself in the process.
“The hamstring tightened up a little bit on him. It’s something he’s been dealing with the last few weeks," said Roberts. “We’ll see how he comes in tomorrow, and his status, I think it’s fair to say he’s day to day.”
Rojas has played in all four of the Dodgers' postseason games so far, twice as a starter and twice off the bench. He started Game 2, going 0-for-2. The veteran's defensive play in the sixth inning was huge for the Dodgers, as it ended a Phillies rally and kept the game scoreless.
The Dodgers put four runs on the board in the top of the seventh, and held on through a ninth inning push from the Phillies to take a 2-0 series lead.
Rojas has had a solid rotational player for the Dodgers during the postseason, and is 3-for-7 with two runs and an RBI since the end of the regular season.
His glove, as he showed earlier, is also a huge part of his game, and the Dodgers may be without him for Game 3 on Wednesday. His six outs above average this season rank third on the team behind Tommy Edman and Andy Pages.
The Dodgers have a huge advantage in Game 3, as Yoshinobu Yamamoto will take the mound for his second start this postseason. He had a good showing in the second game of the Wild Card series against the Reds, lasting 6.2 innings and allowing two unearned runs.
They'll face Aaron Nola, who has been far from impressive this season allowing four or more runs in multiple September starts.
He has a 6.01 ERA through 17 starts in 2025. The Dodgers have faced Nola once this season already, scoring three runs in six innings to earn a win over the former All-Star. Game 3 begins Wednesday at 6:08 p.m. PT.
