Dodgers Steal Game 2 From Phillies, Move One Win Away From NLCS

What a start by Blake Snell in NLDS Game 2:



6 IP

1 H

0 ER

4 BB

9 K

99 pitches

23 whiffs



He gave the Dodgers everything they could have asked for and more on the road against the Phillies. He's making every one of those $182 million worth it for LA.pic.twitter.com/UxDLIz2edF