Dodgers Steal Game 2 From Phillies, Move One Win Away From NLCS

Oct 6, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) runs to first base after hitting a two-run single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning during game two of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Monday night to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the NLDS.

The offense took a few innings to warm up as two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell held things down in what started as a pitchers' duel.

Snell went six scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out nine. Of his 99 pitches, batters swung on and missed 23 times.

The offense woke up after Snell escaped a two-on, one-out situation in the sixth. The seventh inning featured four runs from the Dodgers as they completely took over in Philadelphia.

A Teoscar Hernández single started off the charge, followed by a Freddie Freeman double. Kiké Hernández then brought in a run via a ground ball to shortstop, with Teoscar Hernández barely making it home.

A Max Muncy walk would load up the bases, and Will Smith brought in two runs with a well-hit single to increase the lead to three. Shohei Ohtani chose quite the ideal moment to get his first hit of the NLDS, an RBI single to bring Muncy home.

As should be expected at this point in the Dodgers' season, the game was made more nerve wracking by a relief pitcher.

Emmet Sheehan pitched a scoreless seventh inning, but allowed a one-out triple in the eighth. Former Dodger Trea Turner smacked a 104 mph single to score a run and shrink the lead to three.

To close out the game, Blake Treinen entered and allowed a single just three pitches into his outing, and a double a few pitches later. A two-RBI double from Nick Castellanos would bring his Phillies within one, and end Treinen's night early.

Alex Vesia would enter the game with a man on second and no outs. He would get his first out thanks to an incredible defensive play by Muncy, tracking down a bunt and feeding it to Mookie Betts, who covered the bag. After allowing a single and then a force out at second, none other than Roki Sasaki entered the game to close things out with a man on first and third.

Sasaki generated a ground ball off of Turner that would secure the final out and a 2-0 series lead. Sasaki earned his second career-save and second in three postseason appearances.

